Aperture Investors LLC Takes $2.40 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 214,804 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,492 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $1,657,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,112,246 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $54,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,895 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 259,046 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 32,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.71. The company had a trading volume of 803,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,172,028. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.37 and a beta of 2.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCX. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James set a $13.50 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. CIBC raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.03.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

