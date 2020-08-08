Aperture Investors LLC Takes $5.54 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,000. Analog Devices comprises approximately 3.1% of Aperture Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $331,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 113,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 38.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.68.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $115.85. The company had a trading volume of 67,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,617. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.65 and its 200-day moving average is $110.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $244,829.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,468.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $457,405.90. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,325 shares of company stock worth $1,661,769. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

