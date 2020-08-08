Aperture Investors LLC Takes Position in Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO)

Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 851,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,000. Arcos Dorados comprises about 2.0% of Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Aperture Investors LLC owned 0.41% of Arcos Dorados at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arcos Dorados from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arcos Dorados in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Bradesco Corretora raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

NYSE ARCO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,771. Arcos Dorados Holding Inc has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $982.21 million, a P/E ratio of 69.41 and a beta of 1.72.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holding Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

