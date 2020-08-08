Aperture Investors LLC Takes Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 117,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,000. PagSeguro Digital comprises about 2.3% of Aperture Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,746,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434,220 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 10,723,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,052 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,676,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,830 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 43.7% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,354,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,177,000 after buying an additional 1,323,998 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 88.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,661,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,447,000 after buying an additional 1,252,716 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.78.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $40.16. 59,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,243. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.31. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $53.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.46.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

