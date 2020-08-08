Apex 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13,444.00 (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 8th. Apex has a market cap of $2.69 million and $13,444.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Apex has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apex alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00028540 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Apex

Apex (CRYPTO:CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Apex is apexnetwork.io. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.