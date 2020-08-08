APIX Market Cap Achieves $18.50 Million (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last seven days, APIX has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One APIX token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001400 BTC on major exchanges. APIX has a market capitalization of $18.50 million and approximately $938,393.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008548 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00106575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.41 or 0.01982009 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00194596 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000895 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00111532 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,729,291 tokens. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform.

Buying and Selling APIX

APIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

