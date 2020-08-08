apM Coin (APM) Price Hits $0.0438 on Exchanges

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One apM Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, apM Coin has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and $2.32 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040432 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $583.91 or 0.05003906 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002209 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00050695 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00029680 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00013510 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a token. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,110,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin.

apM Coin Token Trading

apM Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

