AppCoins Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $389,080.00 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. During the last week, AppCoins has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. AppCoins has a total market cap of $5.17 million and approximately $389,080.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins token can currently be purchased for $0.0478 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, BiteBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.31 or 0.01983070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00092302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00192511 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000882 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00110402 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins’ launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,285,552 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io.

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, HitBTC, BiteBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

