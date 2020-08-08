Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Shares Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 390,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,983 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,933,000 after buying an additional 53,390 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 582,110 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,827,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,307,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $9.46. 623,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,275. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.60.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 10.91%. Analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on APLE. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.