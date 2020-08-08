Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer (NASDAQ:ARCI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.12

Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer Inc (NASDAQ:ARCI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.12 and traded as high as $6.40. Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 2,489,986 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12.

Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCI)

Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the recycle of household appliances in North America. The company operates in two segments, Recycling and Technology. It engages in collecting, recycling, and installing appliances for utilities and other customers.

