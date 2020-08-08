Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,625 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 500.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 770.1% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $63.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,123,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,745,067. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $69.44. The firm has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

