Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APLT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 15,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $405,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,404,852.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 25,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $1,132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 394,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,875,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,246 shares of company stock valued at $10,552,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 114.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 121.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 192.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APLT opened at $27.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.32. Applied Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $57.39. The stock has a market cap of $581.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.23. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

