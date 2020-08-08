APR Coin Market Cap Achieves $32,254.65 (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. In the last seven days, APR Coin has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One APR Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and CoinExchange. APR Coin has a market capitalization of $32,254.65 and approximately $10.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get APR Coin alerts:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.73 or 0.00756323 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $222.06 or 0.01892940 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008530 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000679 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00008268 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005648 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000189 BTC.

APR Coin Profile

APR Coin (APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,121,209 coins. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

APR Coin Coin Trading

APR Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.