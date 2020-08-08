Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) will post earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.24) and the lowest is ($2.30). Aptevo Therapeutics reported earnings of ($4.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($9.94) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($8.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.09) to ($5.59). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by ($0.49). Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 224.05% and a negative net margin of 102.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Aptevo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APVO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,379,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 212,524 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 37,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $8.45. 72,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

