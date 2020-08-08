Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) Short Interest Update

Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 554,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In related news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 169,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $195,046.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 861,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,154.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Judd Merrill sold 61,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $70,661.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,571.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 55,420 shares of company stock worth $49,157. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aqua Metals stock. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,722 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 1.22% of Aqua Metals worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 17.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AQMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Aqua Metals in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Aqua Metals stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80. Aqua Metals has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 63.45% and a negative net margin of 842.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Aqua Metals will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.