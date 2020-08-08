Aragon (ANT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.27 Million

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Aragon token can currently be bought for about $3.47 or 0.00029489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon has a market cap of $112.80 million and approximately $8.27 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded 37% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040310 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.81 or 0.04991465 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002200 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00050476 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00029598 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00013712 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon (ANT) is a token. It launched on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,480,881 tokens. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

