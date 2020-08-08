Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARAV shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Aravive from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $6.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. Aravive has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. As a group, research analysts predict that Aravive will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARAV. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aravive during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 69.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Aravive during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aravive during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

