Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 11,297,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,066,614. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The firm has a market cap of $301.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 3.25.

In other news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,367,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,850,959.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABUS shares. Wedbush raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

