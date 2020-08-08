ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.44

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.44 and traded as high as $6.46. ARC Resources shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 1,618,404 shares traded.

ARX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. ATB Capital upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARC Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.86.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of -4.25.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$268.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$295.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ARC Resources Ltd will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ARC Resources (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

Featured Article: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.