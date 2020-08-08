Arcblock (ABT) Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, LBank, Huobi and DragonEX. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a market cap of $11.54 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Arcblock

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, CoinBene, OKEx, Gate.io, DDEX, BitMart, Bithumb, IDEX, LBank, Huobi, Bibox, DragonEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

