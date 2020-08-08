Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Bought by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Arco Platform worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Arco Platform by 942.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 16.2% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 365,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after buying an additional 50,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the second quarter worth about $4,770,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the first quarter worth about $749,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the first quarter worth about $1,482,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Arco Platform from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

ARCE traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,359. Arco Platform Ltd has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $59.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.94. The company has a market capitalization of $962.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $59.07 million for the quarter. Arco Platform had a positive return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 5.59%. Equities analysts predict that Arco Platform Ltd will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

