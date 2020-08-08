Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $178.77

Arcontech Group PLC (LON:ARC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $178.77 and traded as high as $182.00. Arcontech Group shares last traded at $185.00, with a volume of 9,703 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Arcontech Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 179.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 178.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 million and a PE ratio of 20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10.

About Arcontech Group (LON:ARC)

Arcontech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System, which enables the user to contribute data automatically and simultaneously to various destinations; and CityVision Cache, a real-time data repository.

