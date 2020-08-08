Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 67.39% and a negative net margin of 1,090.69%.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,149. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75.

Several analysts have commented on ARDX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ardelyx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

In other news, major shareholder Forest Baskett sold 112,883 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $743,898.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 23,128 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $169,528.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,182 shares of company stock worth $1,075,828 over the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

