Ardor (ARDR) Trading 20% Higher This Week

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. Ardor has a total market cap of $67.88 million and approximately $5.55 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0679 or 0.00000580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit and OKEx. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 20% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006122 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00034606 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, HitBTC, OKEx, Binance, Poloniex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.