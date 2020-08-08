Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Shares Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 236.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,472 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Argo Group worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Argo Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Argo Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Argo Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Argo Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Argo Group by 48.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter.

Get Argo Group alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $82,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Argo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Argo Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Argo Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Argo Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGO traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.65. The company had a trading volume of 155,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,430. Argo Group has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $70.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.24.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.29.

Argo Group Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.