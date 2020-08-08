Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARDS shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

NASDAQ ARDS opened at $7.85 on Friday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

