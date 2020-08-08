Arion Reaches Market Capitalization of $29,923.43 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Arion has a total market capitalization of $29,923.43 and approximately $24.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Arion has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00105973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.10 or 0.01978117 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00195292 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000892 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00111077 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 12,757,198 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com.

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

