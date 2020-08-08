Arionum (ARO) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 17% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Arionum has traded down 38.9% against the dollar. Arionum has a market capitalization of $68,032.66 and $2.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,684.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $389.86 or 0.03336441 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.79 or 0.02599837 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.70 or 0.00493812 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.07 or 0.00805069 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00011022 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.69 or 0.00810392 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00058699 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00016389 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com.

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

