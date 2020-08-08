Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 687,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $230.80 on Friday. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $267.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.12.

In other news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $2,156,762.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,378 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,882.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 6,820 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.98, for a total transaction of $1,773,063.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,479 shares of company stock valued at $19,462,167 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

