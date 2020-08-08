Ark (ARK) Market Capitalization Hits $63.30 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last week, Ark has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market cap of $63.30 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00004394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Binance, Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00026112 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000258 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 151,258,274 coins and its circulating supply is 122,787,377 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Livecoin, Cryptomate, Binance, Cryptopia, COSS, OKEx, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

