Ark Reaches Market Capitalization of $63.19 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Ark has a total market cap of $63.19 million and $3.69 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00004376 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptomate, OKEx and Upbit. During the last week, Ark has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00025979 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000269 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 151,245,284 coins and its circulating supply is 122,774,387 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, OKEx, Bittrex, Livecoin, Bit-Z, Binance, Cryptomate, COSS and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

