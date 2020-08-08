Ark Restaurants (ARKR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.92%.

NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.58. Ark Restaurants has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $23.60. The company has a market cap of $33.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.14.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ark Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 29, 2018, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 19 fast food concepts and catering operations.

