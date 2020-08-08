ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

In related news, insider Mark Gruber purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 54,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,032. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,012. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average is $11.68. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.04.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 122.10%. Research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.46%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

