Arnhold LLC Has $6.99 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Arnhold LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 158.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,692 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,661 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.1% of Arnhold LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 122,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 174,244 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 31.7% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.53. The company had a trading volume of 12,778,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,291,229. The firm has a market cap of $239.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day moving average of $56.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

