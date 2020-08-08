Arqma Price Hits $0.0074 on Top Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last week, Arqma has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Arqma has a market cap of $43,687.95 and approximately $58,440.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,707.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $387.63 or 0.03310987 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $301.78 or 0.02577630 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00490684 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.25 or 0.00805017 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00011009 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.33 or 0.00797185 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00058369 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00016312 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 11,978,989 coins and its circulating supply is 5,934,445 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.