Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the July 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the first quarter worth $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 206.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Sidoti lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Astec Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $51.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.19. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $63.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.97.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.98 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

