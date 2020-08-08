At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,880,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the July 15th total of 9,400,000 shares. Currently, 16.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:HOME traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,390,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,692,837. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $946.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.70. At Home Group has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $15.88.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.19). At Home Group had a negative net margin of 47.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. At Home Group’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that At Home Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on At Home Group from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on At Home Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Capital Management LP grew its holdings in At Home Group by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 6,277,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,729 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,277,000. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in At Home Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,433,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,415 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in At Home Group by 5,780.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 919,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 903,407 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,077,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

