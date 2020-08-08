Atac Resources (CVE:ATC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.20

Atac Resources Ltd. (CVE:ATC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.20 and traded as high as $0.37. Atac Resources shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 316,999 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $44.25 million and a PE ratio of -30.45.

Atac Resources Company Profile (CVE:ATC)

ATAC Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Rackla gold project, which consists of 8,739 mineral claims with an area of approximately 1,700 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District of central Yukon.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Atac Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atac Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.