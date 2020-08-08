ATC Coin Market Cap Reaches $1.30 Million (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $202.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ATC Coin has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.91 or 0.00495927 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00011020 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000966 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002734 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 404,306,903 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial.

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

