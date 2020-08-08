ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.95

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (OTCMKTS:ACLLF)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.95 and traded as high as $30.65. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) shares last traded at $30.65, with a volume of 100 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from $45.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average of $30.93.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

