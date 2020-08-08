Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Short Interest Down 6.8% in July

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,930,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 9,580,000 shares. Currently, 14.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 548,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATNX shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Athenex in a report on Sunday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Athenex has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.39.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.19). Athenex had a negative net margin of 82.63% and a negative return on equity of 69.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Athenex will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Athenex news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 2,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $25,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,114,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,902,624.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Athenex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Athenex by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Athenex by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Athenex by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

