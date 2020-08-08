ATN Reaches One Day Volume of $48.00 (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One ATN token can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, Allcoin, RightBTC and Hotbit. During the last week, ATN has traded 46.4% higher against the dollar. ATN has a total market cap of $603,326.04 and $48.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.40 or 0.01969770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00094974 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00192832 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00110382 BTC.

About ATN

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official website is atn.io. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ATN

ATN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, BigONE, Hotbit and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

