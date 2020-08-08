Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.23

Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.23 and traded as high as $3.89. Atossa Genetics shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 320,689 shares trading hands.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Atossa Genetics in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.56.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atossa Genetics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.29% of Atossa Genetics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

