AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,393,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,393,322. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average of $32.17. The company has a market cap of $212.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

