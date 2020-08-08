AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,701 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in AT&T by 32.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 289,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 70,328 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 15,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its position in AT&T by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 43,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.02. 30,393,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,393,322. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.17. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.16.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

