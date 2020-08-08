Attraqt Group (LON:ATQT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.00

Shares of Attraqt Group PLC (LON:ATQT) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.00 and traded as high as $29.90. Attraqt Group shares last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.55) price target on shares of Attraqt Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 29.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.82 million and a P/E ratio of -11.48.

About Attraqt Group (LON:ATQT)

ATTRAQT Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides a cloud-based e-commerce platform for visual merchandising and search services to online retailers in the United Kingdom, other European countries, North America, and internationally. Its software as a service platform enhances the conversion of browsers into buyers through onsite search, online merchandising, and e-commerce personalization for online retailers.

