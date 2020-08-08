Auctus Price Reaches $0.14 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Auctus has a market cap of $4.77 million and approximately $96,189.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auctus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001236 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Auctus alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040458 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $585.46 or 0.05013852 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002210 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00050714 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029800 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00013809 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus (CRYPTO:AUC) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,634 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,051,221 tokens. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.