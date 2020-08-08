Augur Market Capitalization Achieves $232.60 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Augur token can currently be bought for approximately $21.15 or 0.00180218 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Gate.io, Crex24 and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Augur has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Augur has a total market capitalization of $232.60 million and approximately $12.36 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Augur alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00105973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.10 or 0.01978117 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00195292 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000892 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00111077 BTC.

About Augur

Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Cryptopia, HitBTC, IDEX, BX Thailand, Cobinhood, LATOKEN, Liqui, Ethfinex, Bitsane, GOPAX, BitBay, Poloniex, Binance, ABCC, Mercatox, Kraken, Gate.io, Livecoin, Gatecoin, DragonEX, Upbit, Bithumb, AirSwap, Koinex, Crex24, Bitbns, Zebpay, Bittrex and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.