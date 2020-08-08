Augur (REP) Achieves Market Cap of $231.82 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 8th. During the last seven days, Augur has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Augur token can now be purchased for approximately $21.07 or 0.00179198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Poloniex, Koinex and Liqui. Augur has a total market capitalization of $231.82 million and $12.49 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.80 or 0.01979449 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00091414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00190804 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000885 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00111300 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, AirSwap, ABCC, Ethfinex, Bittrex, Kraken, Bitbns, Bithumb, Upbit, ChaoEX, Zebpay, Cryptopia, Crex24, Liqui, Binance, IDEX, HitBTC, LATOKEN, Cobinhood, Mercatox, BitBay, Livecoin, Gatecoin, Bitsane, Koinex, GOPAX, Poloniex, CoinTiger, BX Thailand and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

