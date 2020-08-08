Aurora (AOA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $24.28 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Aurora has a market cap of $91.68 million and approximately $24.28 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded 21% higher against the dollar. One Aurora token can currently be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, Indodax, Kucoin and Bitinka.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.23 or 0.05002587 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002212 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00050646 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00029677 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00013801 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Indodax, Kucoin and Bitinka. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

